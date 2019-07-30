Reston wealth management firm raising $75M ‘GovCon’ fund

A Reston wealth management firm is raising up to $75 million in venture capital, according to a Securities and Exchange…

The fund, dubbed “GovCon Fund” and run by Preston Wealth Advisors, appears to be directed toward the government contracting space. We’ve reached out to the firm for comment and will update this if we hear back.

Preston Wealth Advisors, or PWA, operates as a third-party money manager, offering a range of portfolio management services, from financial planning for college and retirement funds to overseeing the investments of professional athletes.

PWA makes no mention of government contracting investment on its website. The firm struck up a partnership in 2018 with Genaesis LLC, a Reston mergers and acquisition advisory firm founded and led by former Obama administration trade official Erin-Michael Gill, to focus on government contracting. Genaesis had not returned a request for comment as of press time.

PWA was founded in 2012 by former Lara May…