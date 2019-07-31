Restaurant in Old Town Alexandria pitched for mixed-use redevelopment

A Chinese restaurant in Old Town Alexandria could soon be redeveloped into a combination of condos and retail space. Rafat…

Rafat and Shaista Mahmood, a prominent pair of local developers and political donors, are pitching new plans for a half-acre site at 828 N. Washington Street, currently the home of the Asian Wok Café — though the building was formerly home to a Little Tavern.

Plans submitted to the city this month call for a four-story, mixed-use building on the site of the small restaurant, with a total of 13 apartments sitting above 5,800 square feet of ground-floor retail.

Another building housing two four-bedroom, townhouse-style condos will be located behind that mixed-use structure, replacing a small church facing Montgomery Street. The Mahmoods also hope to build a 13-space parking lot behind the condos.

Alexandria-based firm R.C. Fields and Associates drafted the plan on behalf of the site’s owners, who control a variety of other properties across Northern Virginia and…