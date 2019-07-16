Religious Restrictions Growing Around the World, Study Finds

Rather than progressing to provide openness and inclusivity, countries imposed an increasing number of restrictions on religion over a decade, according to a newly published international study. Additionally, the number of countries where people are experiencing the highest levels of social hostilities involving religion rose by more than 40 percent over the same period, according to the report produced by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. To provide a broader understanding of how the global situation has changed, the report, entitled, "A Closer Look at How Religious Restrictions Have Risen Around the World," covered a 10-year span, from 2007 to 2017. The study tracked 198 countries within five particular regions: the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East-North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The study broke down the two indexes, government restrictions and social hostilities, into four categories each. While some governments scored particularly high in specific categories, the Middle East-North Africa region, with its relatively high level of government restrictions on religion, ranked highest each year of the study. Fifty-two governments, including China and Russia, were found to impose either "high" or "very high" levels of restrictions on religion, a significant increase from the 40 countries so designated in 2007, when the study began. The most prevalent categories of government restrictions have consistently been "government favoritism of religious groups," such as the 17 Middle Eastern countries that have an official state religion, and "law and policies restricting religious freedom," such as in Eritrea where the government only recognizes and registers four…

Rather than progressing to provide openness and inclusivity, countries imposed an increasing number of restrictions on religion over a decade, according to a newly published international study.

Additionally, the number of countries where people are experiencing the highest levels of social hostilities involving religion rose by more than 40 percent over the same period, according to the report produced by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

To provide a broader understanding of how the global situation has changed, the report, entitled, “A Closer Look at How Religious Restrictions Have Risen Around the World,” covered a 10-year span, from 2007 to 2017. The study tracked 198 countries within five particular regions: the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East-North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The study broke down the two indexes, government restrictions and social hostilities, into four categories each.

While some governments scored particularly high in specific categories, the Middle East-North Africa region, with its relatively high level of government restrictions on religion, ranked highest each year of the study. Fifty-two governments, including China and Russia, were found to impose either “high” or “very high” levels of restrictions on religion, a significant increase from the 40 countries so designated in 2007, when the study began.

The most prevalent categories of government restrictions have consistently been “government favoritism of religious groups,” such as the 17 Middle Eastern countries that have an official state religion, and “law and policies restricting religious freedom,” such as in Eritrea where the government only recognizes and registers four religious groups. During the past decade, the global average score in the two categories increased by more than 20 percent.

[MORE: The 10 Countries With the Most Religious Freedom, Ranked by Perception]

The two other categories, “government limits on religious activities” and “government harassment of religious groups,” also increased over the 10-year period, although at lower levels. In 2011, France banned full-face coverings, prohibiting Muslim women from wearing the burqa or niqab in public. And in the Maldives, as noted by the U.S. State Department, it’s a criminal offense to promote a religion other than Islam. Violence, intimidation and other types of harassment were found to take place in numerous countries, including Myanmar and China, the Pew report found.

In Myanmar, more than 700,000 ethnic Rohingya have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since the Myanmar military launched a clearance campaign in 2017 against the Muslim group. And earlier in July, nearly two dozen countries called on China to halt its mass detention of ethnic Uighurs, Reuters reported. U.N. experts say at least 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims are being held in detention centers.

[PHOTOS: The Plight of Rohingya Refugees]

The Social Hostilities Index examined acts of religious hostility by private individuals, organizations or groups through four categories: hostilities related to religious norms, inter-religious tension and violence, religious violence by organized groups and individual and social group harassment. The largest increase in social hostilities related to religious norms occurred in Europe, where incidents of threats and violence multiplied throughout the span of the study.

Unlike the other categories, since 2007 interreligious tension and violence decreased in most regions, with the exception of sub-Saharan Africa. Europe and the Middle East-North Africa region saw the largest increases in religious violence by organized groups. ISIS and other terrorist groups have committed deadly attacks, including the incident on Palm Sunday and the attack on a Sufi mosque in northern Sinai.

The Americas were found to have the lowest levels of individual and social group harassment, while the Middle East and North Africa almost always had the highest hostilities.

More from U.S. News

China’s Uighurs: Life in Pictures

The 10 Most Religious Countries in the World, Ranked by Perception

The 10 Countries With the Most Religious Freedom, Ranked by Perception

Religious Restrictions Growing Around the World, Study Finds originally appeared on usnews.com