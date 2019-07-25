Region’s bus system still faces a key obstacle: Complicated governance

One of the biggest hurdles in making buses a Washingtonian’s mode of choice is getting the multiple regional transportation agencies…

One of the biggest hurdles in making buses a Washingtonian’s mode of choice is getting the multiple regional transportation agencies to agree that it should be.

At least that was a key takeaway from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s board meeting Thursday when members heard from those heading up the Bus Transformation Project, a study funded by the regional transit agency to make buses a more quintessential mode of commuting in Greater Washington.

The study gathered more than 8,500 surveys from riders, transit advocates and bus drivers. Some of the more popular suggestions from the surveys — such as adding more bus-only lanes, cheaper fares and free Metro-to-bus transfers — were presented last month to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

But there was real skepticism from some Metro board members that the region, with its various jurisdictions and transportation agencies, could act as a whole to reduce congestion. A gigantic hurdle in allowing…