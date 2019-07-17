PX cocktail bar closing this month

Alexandria cocktail bar PX will close up shop after 14 years on July 27. Owner Todd Thrasher did not renew the lease for the building at 728 King St. but says he plans on pursuing other concepts. The faux-speakeasy-style bar is part of hospitality group Eat Good Food Group, whose partner chefs Cathal and Meshelle Armstrong will also close their fish and chips concept Eammon's on the same day, according to Washingtonian. "Rent is just expensive," Thrasher told Eater D.C., "and you know it's the kind of life cycle of a restaurant or a bar, it's very busy at the beginning and it goes through a time where it's just not as busy anymore and it just doesn't make sense to keep it going financially. That's pretty much it." The Armstrongs and Thrasher opened two spots at The Wharf on D.C.'s Southwest waterfront last year — Kaliwa, an Asian-influenced restaurant, and commercial rum distillery Potomac Distilling Co. Eat Good Food Group also closed Restaurant Eve in Alexandria last year. The…

