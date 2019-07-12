Purple Line contractor granted 5-month delay

The consortium of companies building Maryland’s Purple Line has received more time to complete the light-rail line — though disagreements between the state and the contractors over who will pay for the delays will fester. Maryland transportation officials granted Purple Line Transit Partners — a joint venture between global infrastructure giant Meridiam, Fluor Enterprises Inc. and Star America — a 160-day delay, according to The Washington Post. The state said it would not compensate the contractor for related costs, according to the report. The delay will move the opening of the 16-mile rail line between Bethesda in Montgomery County and New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Aug. 18, 2022. The opening date had previously been set for March 2022. Purple Line Transit Partners has rejected the delay, according to the report, saying issues obtaining approvals and a failed lawsuit aimed at stopping the transportation project held up work by almost nine months and added…

