Pros and Cons of Low-Volatility ETFs

Managing volatility in a portfolio isn’t always easy. The stock market is unpredictable even on its best days and there’s no tried-and-true formula for timing investments correctly. Seeking out exchange-traded funds with a reputation for low volatility can help manage ups and downs easier.

“A low volatility ETF primarily refers to the stocks you’re holding that tend to have less day-to-day or month-to-month movement than other stocks,” says Monty Joshi, chief operating officer and portfolio manager at Optimal Asset Management.

The primary objective of these funds isn’t to match the returns of a particular benchmark or index. Instead, the goal is to have less volatile returns than the benchmark or index, says Todd Brighton, a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst at Franklin Templeton.

“There are low-volatility funds across many asset classes, regions or market caps, but the commonality between them is an approach that aims to benefit from the low-volatility anomaly,” Brighton says, referring to the phenomenon of lower volatility securities outperforming ones that tend to be more volatile, on a risk-adjusted basis.

For risk-averse investors, this type of ETF structure may sound appealing. But before buying in, it’s important to look at the pros and cons of these investments.

Pro: Insulation From Market Bumps

Stock prices can swing rapidly from highs to lows and back again. Increased volatility can bring increased return potential, but it can also heighten the odds of taking a loss. ETFs that are minimum volatility add a buffer against risk.

“Using historical volatility as a gauge, you can end up with investments that move less than the overall market,” says Jeff Smith, managing partner at FundX Investment Group in San Francisco. “So when the market hits a rough patch, you won’t notice as great of an impact on your portfolio.”

There’s a certain amount of predictability that low-volatility ETFs can afford, which may be reassuring when stocks follow a zig-zag pattern.

Brighton says volatility, as measured by the standard deviation of returns, has historically been more stable and reliable to forecast than returns. Securities that have a track record of being more volatile tend to remain so, as do those that have a history of low volatility.

Pro: Simplified Diversification

Remaining well-diversified matters for managing risk in any stock market environment.

Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, says low-volatility ETFs are often well-diversified across stocks and sectors, providing direct exposure to lower risk stocks, based on recent performance.

What’s important is checking under the hood to understand what a low or minimum volatility fund holds.

“Investors should understand what is inside the portfolio because funds that sound the same will not look the same,” Rosenbluth says.

These ETFs follow smart-beta rules, meaning they use a risk-weighted approach to make investment selections, rather than following an indexing strategy. The result is that some funds may concentrate holdings on defensive sectors, while others are more cyclical

Rosenbluth offers two funds for comparison: the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF ( SPLV) and the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF ( USMV). SPLV includes the 100 securities from the S&P 500 that have the lowest realized volatility over the previous 12 months. The largest sector representations are utilities, financials and real estate. USMV, on the other hand, is weighted more heavily toward information technology, financials and consumer staples.

Knowing how individual funds compare can help prevent becoming over- or under-weighted in any one sector. Brighton says investors should also get to know the mechanics of how a low volatility ETF selects investments and consider how it interacts or complements other holdings in a portfolio.

Finally, check the numbers. Specifically, the average volume spreads in price and total return, Smith says. “Our number one reason for investing is to generate a return, but if an ETF’s volume is too low and the spreads are wide, it can be difficult and expensive to trade them.”

Con: Performance May Underwhelm

While a minimum volatility ETF can provide above-average downside protection, it can mean a trade-off for returns.

“In up markets, investors will be disappointed with how the upside in a low-volatility ETF compares to broad-based performance in an S&P 500 fund,” says Guy Baker, founder of Wealth Teams Alliance in Irvine, California.

Baker says utilizing a mix of short-maturity bonds and equities can be a more effective strategy for balancing downside and upside risk.”We can build models that measure the volatility combined between the low-risk bonds and the fully invested equity,” he says. “That way, the standard deviation is the same but there is no negative impact on the upside of the equity.”

Joshi says investors who look to ETFs with a low-risk profile for stock-like exposure may be disappointed with how they perform in a strong market. There is a silver lining, however.

“The flip side is that when the market’s flat or down, that’s when you can count on these to do better,” he says.

Con: Not Necessarily Ideal for Short-Term Trading

Adding low-volatility funds to a portfolio is better suited for the buy-and-hold investor, rather than someone who’s looking to capitalize on stock market fluctuations in the near term.

“As drawdowns in the market are extremely difficult to foresee and position for, a low-volatility ETF could allow an investor to stay invested, but in a risk-controlled way,” Brighton says. “A loss of principal can be hard to recover from, so losing less in a drawdown can set a portfolio up well for the future.”

Joshi says investors who believe in the volatility factor adding extra value may see that play out in the long run. That could be appropriate for both a younger individual who has several decades until retirement, as well as someone who’s older and more risk-averse but isn’t necessarily ready to shift asset allocation away from stocks and into bonds.

Ultimately, using ETFs that are known to be less volatile is about finding the right balance. For example, the traditional 60/40 portfolio strategy, with 60% stocks and 40% bonds, could be replaced with a 70/30 mix instead with low-volatility stocks included.

“It may allow you to be more aggressive with your overall equity allocation since some of those equities are defensive,” Joshi says.

Pros and Cons of Low-Volatility ETFs originally appeared on usnews.com