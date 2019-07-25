Private nap, work rooms coming to BWI

Travelers passing through the gates at BWI/Marshall Airport will soon have a new option for getting a little rest or…

Travelers passing through the gates at BWI/Marshall Airport will soon have a new option for getting a little rest or work done in private.

Minute Suites will begin construction on five relaxation and workstation rooms in the airport’s Concourse C terminal this fall.

The company currently has six locations in four airports, including Philadelphia and Atlanta. A private suite at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, for example, is available for $42, according to Minute Suites’ website.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract with Minute Suites on Wednesday. Under the deal, the company will pay the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration the greater of a minimum monthly guarantee of $2,083, or 10% of the aggregate amount of gross revenues for its rooms and limited retail products.

The seven-year contract runs from August 15 to July 31, 2026.