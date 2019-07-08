Home » Latest News » Prince William County could…

Prince William County could get off-track betting site

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 8, 2019, 8:26 AM

Prince William County may soon get an off-track betting site.

According to the Washington Post, Dumfries is pursuing a franchise location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium — an off-track site that features historic horse racing machines.

While Virginia does not allow traditional slot machines, the General Assembly last year approved off-track betting sites to rejuvenate the state’s horse racing industry.

The historic horse racing machines are linked to a database of roughly 90,000 past races and allows players to look at blind stats and wager on horses, according to the report. Players can also simply hit a button for some very slot machine-like symbols to line up — cherries and 7s and the like — if they don’t want to mess with the racing.

Rosie’s opened its first location in April in New Kent County, near Colonial Downs Racetrack. It posted more than $58 million in wagers in May, according to the report. It will likely receive more traffic next month when racing and wagering…

