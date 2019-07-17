Prime Day outsells Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined

Amazon.com Inc.'s "Prime Day" sales this week surpassed the Seattle-based company's previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Wednesday released some information about Prime Day sales, but withheld definitive figures such as total sales and the number of customers who shopped. Instead, Amazon said "a record number" of Prime members purchased more than 175 million items on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Day is the annual sale Amazon uses to get more people to sign up for its membership service. Prime members spend an average of $1,400 on Amazon each year, while nonmember customers spend about $600, according to a 2018 report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Amazon said Monday was the largest day for Prime member signups. Search intelligence firm Captify suggested people may be canceling their memberships after Prime Day by tracking internet searches for "canceling Amazon Prime." The company on Wednesday said it has more than 100 million…

