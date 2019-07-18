Presidential culinary museum wants a home in Greater Washington

A former White House chef wants you to dine like your favorite president, and maybe stay a night while you’re…

The U.S. Presidential Culinary Museum in Grover, North Carolina, is looking to relocate and expand its operations to Greater Washington.

“So many people in Washington, D.C., feel that we should be there,” said museum CEO Marti Mongiello. “This is the type of museum, if it’s going to be expanded, to be done in D.C.”

The museum, which has retained brokerage CBRE, is currently searching for a hotel in the region that can be renovated into a culinary destination for tourists, foodies and history buffs alike. Mongiello said the team is hunting for about 40,000 square feet for the museum and 200 rooms for guests to stay.

The location will not necessarily be in D.C. proper, he said. The museum is open to moving to Maryland, Virginia or the nation’s capital. He said he would consider entering into a joint venture with a hotel, building something from scratch or being placed…