Preparing Girls for Menstruation: Focus on the Positive Meaning of Menarche

Most parents today would agree that they want their daughters to feel positively about their bodies and to be happy with their sexuality and their body functions. Most women remember, fairly vividly, the first time they got their period and the impact of their reaction and feelings about themselves and menstruation, as well as the reaction of those around them. In an effort to combat any negative feelings surrounding menarche, or that first period, today’s parents are trying to chart a new path.

Body positivity starts with knowledge. Many women report not even knowing what a period was before they got their first. Terrified that something medically concerning was happening to them, even when they did find out it was normal, they were left with a sense of embarrassment, shame and fear.

All girls should understand menstruation and menarche long before it could possibly occur. This means explaining female bodies and menstruation by the time your child is going into third or fourth grade. Some girls will have early menarche and you may not even see tell tale signs of breast development beforehand, so make sure to have this conversation.

It’s also the tone with which you share information that affects how a girl will view having her first period. Using words and phrases like “normal,” “every girl,” “expected,” “represents a healthy functioning body” and “represents the amazing ability of women to have babies one day” creates a sense that not only is there nothing embarrassing or awful going on, but rather this is a positive indicator that they’re healthy and have the beautiful and powerful abilities that a woman’s body possesses. Hopefully this inspires a sense of body pride and comfort.

Marking menarche with something positive can send your daughter a message that entering the biological world of womanhood is worthy of celebration — that it’s a positive milestone. How you do this should be a reflection of your daughter, and what you think she’d want.

Some moms are throwing their daughters a “period party” with all manner of red party accoutrements and friends to celebrate the milestone. This can be a great way to normalize, celebrate and say welcome to menstruating. But it’s not for every girl. A girl who by nature is shyer, socially anxious, body conscious and not comfortable openly discussing the body might find a party uncomfortable at best and mortifying at worst; it certainly won’t leave her feeling better about her body.

Still, a daughter who really wouldn’t feel comfortable with a party can have a positive celebration nonetheless. Share a red velvet cupcake and talk to her about the meaning of menarche and the good things you hope she will feel about her body. Get her something symbolic, and write a card with, for example, heartfelt musings on being a woman.

The point really is positivity and sharing. This could be sharing with you, siblings and friends depending upon her comfort and preferences. Some girls might prefer to share their news and celebrate with other girls.

Soon, you should even be able to turn it into a game — literally. A new game that’s coming to the market, The Period Game, which is meant to be played with peers, is both fun and educational and about all things your period. I was given an opportunity to review a prototype of the game, though I receive no financial compensation for its sale, and it seems like a good way to normalize and lighten the seriousness of menstruation and encourage discussion between peers.

Generally speaking, kids spend a lot of time considering what their peers think, and anything that provides a vehicle for both complaining together and celebrating together can go a long way to making a girl feel comfortable about menstruation.

Menstruating can definitely be difficult for some girls, causing cramps, bloating and mood changes. But being able to ask questions, know that you’re not alone and feel understood can help in coping with these symptoms.

When your daughter’s symptoms are bothersome, being reminded that she’s functioning as a healthy woman with a cool and powerful body helps to mitigate the overall sense of feeling ill. Helping your daughter to have a positive body image is one of the greatest gifts you can give her.

Preparing Girls for Menstruation: Focus on the Positive Meaning of Menarche