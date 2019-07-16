Prepare to chow down and drink up. Miller’s Ale House is coming to the Mall at Prince Georges.

The Miller’s Ale House chain of restaurants will join the growing list of new tenants at the Mall at Prince Georges in Hyattsville.
The Prince George’s Planning Board will consider a detailed site plan for a proposed 8,285-square-foot, single-story building to be constructed on a pad site within the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust-owned mall’s 51-acre campus. The building will take up a part of the parking lot.
Miller’s Ale House operates 88 restaurants/sports bars across 13 states, including locations in Sterling and Rockville. The Florida-based chain — the first Miller’s opened in Jupiter, Florida, in 1988 — is in expansion mode, opening eight to 10 new outposts per year.
PREIT (NYSE: PEI) recently completed a $30 million renovation of the circa-1950s mall itself, located at 3500 East West Highway, adding new stores and restaurants such as Five Below, &pizza, Mezeh, DSW, H&M, DTLR, Ulta Beauty and Forever 21. It added skylights to brighten up the food court…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.