Premier to open coworking space on L Street NW

The District has added yet another coworking option. Premier Workspaces, formerly Premier Business Centers, has agreed to lease the fifth floor of 2001 L St. NW. Premier, which bills itself as one of the largest privately-owned shared workspace companies, has locations in 54 cities nationwide — 2001 L will be its second DC location, following the Homer Building on 13th Street NW. The 17,178-square-foot 2001 L space, located on the 10-story building's fifth floor, will offer two conference rooms and 80 private offices, ranging from 84 to 290 square feet. It is expected to be move-in ready by August. The building, constructed in 1985, was purchased by Minshall Stewart Properties in 2012 for $61.7 million. Beth Ball, senior general manager at Premier, said L Street offered the floor layout and management options the company sought and is an easy pitch to prospective workers. “If you're leaving a footprint in the D.C. area,” said Ball, “it doesn't have to be a lot of space.” She…

