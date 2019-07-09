Powell Signals a Likely Interest Rate Cut in July

Stock markets rallied Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in testimony before Congress that the central bank is ready to cut interest rates for the first time since 2008 due to a softening world economy and ongoing trade tensions.

Powell said "many" Fed officials believe a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions have bolstered the case for looser interest-rate policies.

Annual inflation, Powell said during one of the central bank's twice-annual Congressional briefings, has dipped even further below the Fed's targeted 2% level.

Many economists believe Powell's testimony makes at least a quarter-point rate cut at the end of the month a virtual certainty, with many also positing additional cuts in 2019 as well.

Investors are taking the dovish clues at face value; the S&P 500 hit an all-time high above 3,000 in the morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was briefly up over 100 points and the Nasdaq composite also hit an all-time high in early trading.

The major indices had given back some of those gains by midday, but oil prices were still going strong, up 3% to $59.61 per barrel.

If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will be a victory for President Donald Trump, who has publicly criticized the Fed's monetary policies and has urged Powell to cut interest rates, which help encourage lending, investment, hiring, entrepreneurship and overall economic growth.

The Fed has a dual mandate: to help get the economy to full employment and to keep inflation in check (but not too low).

With unemployment rates now below 4%, Powell's hint that the Fed may cut rates this month -- even if it only cuts by 25 basis points from the 2.25% to 2.5% level to the 2% to 2.25% level -- seems wise.

Certain measures of inflation like the consumer price index (CPI) show inflation trending lower relatively quickly; the CPI fell from almost 3% in 2018 to 1.8% in May 2019. The Fed's favorite measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures index, was at just 1.6% in May on a year-over-year basis.

The Fed's target rate for inflation is 2%.

