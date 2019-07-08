&pizza makes leadership changes as it looks to double in size

Erik Bruner-Yang’s recent addition to &pizza as executive chef isn’t the only change at the top of the D.C. fast-casual…

Erik Bruner-Yang’s recent addition to &pizza as executive chef isn’t the only change at the top of the D.C. fast-casual restaurant group: The company just named Andy Hooper its new president and COO.

Hooper’s is a newly created role within the executive team, one that CEO Michael Lastoria said Monday will allow him to pull back from some of the company’s day-to-day, “break-and-fix” operations and focus on building &pizza’s brand.

It’s also a promotion for Hooper, who has served as &pizza’s chief people officer, heading up its human resources, since January 2018. Before landing at &pizza, Hooper had served as chief concept officer and chief people officer at Cafe Rio Mexican Grill for nearly seven years and, for eight years before that, held HR leadership positions in the corporate offices of Burger King Corp.

The new appointment comes as &pizza has been hiring more executives with restaurant industry chops, like Bruner-Yang, who operates several restaurants in Greater Washington,…