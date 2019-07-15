PGP dealt setback in bid to retain big federal tenant

Property Group Partners has been dealt a setback in its bid retain the Securities and Exchange Commission as a tenant at its Station Place development near Union Station. The U.S. Court of Federal Claims issued a judgment Friday rejecting a protest affiliates of PGP filed in April over the terms of the federal government's search for about 1.3 million square feet for the SEC. The PGP affiliates, which own the Station Place headquarters where the SEC is now based, challenged a requirement included in the search that bidders include an option for the federal government to buy the SEC's selected headquarters after a set period of time. It is unclear how significant a blow the ruling could be in the federal government's ongoing search for a new agency headquarters. The court issued a memorandum opinion supporting the order, but that opinion was filed under seal and is not available to the public. A redacted, publicly accessible version is likely to be released in the coming weeks. At the…

