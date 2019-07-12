Perseus TDC details its growing Eisenhower Avenue plans. We take a look at the booming corridor.

Perseus TDC is bringing more definition to its increasing footprint within Alexandria’s Hoffman Town Center. The D.C.-based developer, with partner LCS Development, has released additional details of its plans for one of the two town center blocks closest to the Eisenhower Avenue Metro station. On Block 11, which essentially fronts the Capital Beltway east of the Metro, the pair propose one apartment and one senior living tower, which combine to total just shy of 850,000 square feet. LCS is a senior living developer. Perseus TDC is a combination of Perseus Realty and Transwestern Development Co., which acquired a stake in Perseus in 2017. Cooper Carry is the project architect. The apartment tower, per the plans submitted to the Carlyle East Design Review Board, would rise to 30 stories and nearly 351 feet tall, with 6,900 square feet of ground-floor retail topped by a four-story parking podium and roughly 22 stories of residential — 508 units total. The adjacent senior tower…

