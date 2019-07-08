PepsiCo (PEP) Earnings Beat Expectations, But Operating Margins Shrink

PepsiCo (ticker: PEP) beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday morning when the company reported above-consensus earnings for the second quarter. Analysts say the company's Frito-Lay snack business and its North American beverage numbers were particularly impressive.

PepsiCo reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.54 on revenue of $16.44 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of $1.50 and $16.43 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 2.2% in the quarter. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations, was up 4.5%. Analysts had expected 4.4% organic revenue growth in the second quarter.

North American beverage revenue, which has been an Achilles heel for PepsiCo in recent years, was up 2.5% in the quarter, slightly better than its 2.2% gain in the first quarter. Frito-Lay North American revenue growth was 4.5%, down from 5.5% in the first quarter.

Despite the top- and bottom-line beats, PepsiCo skeptics may be concerned with the company's operating margin. Gross margin expanded 0.12% and core gross margin grew 0.72%. However, operating margin contracted 2.2%, and core operating margin declined by 1.2%.

"We are pleased with our results for the second quarter," CEO Ramon Laguarta says in a statement. "Our performance for the first half and the progress we are making on our strategic priorities give us increased confidence in achieving the 2019 financial targets we communicated earlier this year."

Looking ahead, PepsiCo reiterated its full-year guidance of 4% organic revenue growth and a 1% decline in adjusted EPS. PepsiCo expects full-year cash from operations of $9 billion and free cash flow of $5 billion. The company is also anticipating $8 billion in capital returns for shareholders.

Bank of America analyst Bryan Spillane says PepsiCo's second quarter was solid and its share price should react accordingly. "Upside to our forecasts were driven by better-than-expected organic sales growth, particularly in Frito Lay NA and North America beverages," Spillane says. "We see PEP's target multiple becoming more aligned with faster growing food and beverage peers."

Bank of America has a "buy" rating and $135 price target for PEP stock.

