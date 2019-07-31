PenFed Foundation selects Deborah James as chairwoman

Former Air Force Secretary Deborah James was elected chairwoman of the PenFed Foundation’s Board of Directors on Monday night. James…

Former Air Force Secretary Deborah James was elected chairwoman of the PenFed Foundation’s Board of Directors on Monday night. James will now head the board of directors for PenFed’s national nonprofit organization aimed at helping servicemen, servicewomen and their families with financial education and assistance.

Her promotion comes months after retired Gen. John “Mick” Nicholson was named president of the PenFed Foundation in April. Nicholson said James’ experience working with military members has prepared her for her role at the foundation.

From 2013 to 2017, James served as Secretary of the Air Force and was responsible for organizing, equipping and providing for the welfare of nearly 660,000 airmen while overseeing the Air Force’s annual budget of $139 billion. Additionally, James served as the Secretary of Defense’s senior adviser for the National Guard and reserve personnel from 1993 to 1998.

