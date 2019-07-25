Pendry unveils future Wharf hotel

Pendry Hotels & Resorts, which made its East Coast debut in Baltimore in 2017, is now sharing more about its…

Pendry Hotels & Resorts, which made its East Coast debut in Baltimore in 2017, is now sharing more about its first D.C. hotel.

The boutique hotel will be located at The Wharf, as WBJ reported earlier, and include 131 guest rooms, 34 of which will be suites. Dubbed The Pendry Washington D.C. — The Wharf, the property will also include 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a spa and fitness center and three restaurants.

The food and beverage outlets will be a cocktail bar, a pool deck with an indoor-outdoor restaurant, and a rooftop lounge and bar. There will also be a rooftop event space at The Pendry Washington D.C.

Wharf owners Hoffman-Madison Waterfront will begin construction on the 144,000-square-foot hotel later this summer; it is expected to deliver in 2022. In the meantime, Pendry’s sales team can begin showing potential customers the model room for the property that Hoffman-Madison built out in the Wharf’s Phase 1 parking garage.

It will be the third hotel…