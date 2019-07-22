Pebblebrook taking a plunge into Margaritaville

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is getting into the Jimmy Buffett business with the Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego. The…

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is getting into the Jimmy Buffett business with the Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego. The new resort, announced this month, will be the first West Coast property for the lifestyle and recreation brand inspired by the quintessential beach bum.

Paradise Point Resort and Spa will be converted into Margaritaville through a $35 million renovation to feature 462 casita-style, single-story guest rooms with Margaritaville food and beverage offerings. Paradise Point was acquired when Bethesda-based Pebblebrook secured the entire portfolio of LaSalle Hotel Properties in November as part of a roughly $5.2 billion deal.

Pebblebrook Chief Financial Officer Raymond Martz said several alternatives were explored prior to the decision to partner with Margaritaville. Officials initially considered traditional brands such as Marriott or Hyatt, but there were concerns that it would encumber the property with a long-term franchise or management agreement, he said.

“A…