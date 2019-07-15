Payment Options for Fertility Treatments

When Rachel Schneider was about to turn 35, she decided it was time to think pragmatically about her fertility. "My peers are having children," Schneider told herself. "I'm not ready for it, but I don't want to take it off the table for later." So she started the process of freezing her eggs with a provider called Extend Fertility. While she knew the cost of egg freezing, about $8,000 in total, wouldn't bankrupt her, financing was still a major consideration. After weighing her options, she decided to take out a personal loan through peer-to-peer lending service Lending Club, which she's in the process of repaying. Freezing her eggs cost a lot of money up front, says Schneider, who works as a consultant in New York City and is trained as a lawyer. "It's not ideal, but I feel so much better having done it. I couldn't have put a price on my relief." [Read: The Cost of Birth Control]For individuals and couples considering procedures to treat or stave off infertility -- from in vitro fertilization to intrauterine insemination, egg freezing and other procedures -- cost is often a hurdle. After all, these treatments can start at around $10,000 and run up to $50,000 or more if multiple procedures are required. Many patients don't have this kind of cash on hand, and taking the time to save up can waste precious reproductive years. To complicate things, insurance may not cover selected fertility treatments or may only do so under…

For individuals and couples considering procedures to treat or stave off infertility — from in vitro fertilization to intrauterine insemination, egg freezing and other procedures — cost is often a hurdle.

After all, these treatments can start at around $10,000 and run up to $50,000 or more if multiple procedures are required. Many patients don’t have this kind of cash on hand, and taking the time to save up can waste precious reproductive years.

To complicate things, insurance may not cover selected fertility treatments or may only do so under limited circumstances, so aspiring parents often must come up with some or all of the funding on their own.

For many people, becoming a parent is a nonnegotiable goal and something they’ll spend dearly to achieve. “This is where a lot of emotions meet personal finance,” says Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York City and co-author of “The Millennial Money Fix.” “Life — bringing it into the world — is something that’s really special. People who want to do that, and have their hearts set on that, will do anything to make that happen.”

But experts warn that the costs are worth considering, too. “There’s the idea of being ‘house-poor,’ but I’ve also seen being ‘baby-poor,'” says Shannah Compton Game, certified financial planner and host of the “Millennial Money” podcast.

Aspiring parents need to carefully consider the impact a new monthly loan payment or depleted savings account would have on their daily lives and ability to reach other long-term financial goals, such as retirement.

Want to understand your options for covering fertility treatment costs? Here are 10 payment strategies to consider.

Some of these fertility treatment payment options have few downsides. Others are less attractive and can backfire with mismanagement and missed payments. Consider the pros and cons of each before selecting a payment option.

Employee Benefits

The first place to look for help with fertility treatment costs is with your employer, Game says. “There are a lot of employers that have some sort of fertility benefit,” she says. It’s not always widely advertised, so schedule a confidential conversation with your human resources department to determine what’s available.

If your employer doesn’t offer this employee benefit through a dedicated program or its insurance coverage, don’t be afraid to ask for it, says Betsy Campbell, chief engagement officer at Resolve: The National Infertility Association, a nonprofit dedicated to infertility advocacy and support. “Employers are becoming aware that this is important to their employees,” she says. Resolve offers a guide for employees considering making this ask.

Health Insurance

Another place to check for help with fertility treatment costs is with your health insurance plan. Your state may be among the 16 that have passed laws that require insurers to cover or offer coverage for treatments related to an infertility diagnosis, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The states are:

— Arkansas.

— California.

— Connecticut.

— Delaware.

— Hawaii.

— Illinois.

— Louisiana.

— Maryland.

— Massachusetts.

— Montana.

— New Jersey.

— New York.

— Ohio.

— Rhode Island.

— Texas.

— West Virginia.

Regardless of whether you live in one of these states, review your health insurance documents and call up your insurer to determine what types — if any — of infertility treatment costs would be covered. Is surgery covered? Medication? Is IVF covered? What about intrauterine insemination, or IUI? Will some diagnostic work and treatments be covered at your obstetrician’s office if not at a dedicated clinic? A fertility clinic should also have information on state requirements and major insurance offerings, Campbell says.

Dedicated Health Savings Accounts

If you have savings in a health savings account or a flexible spending account, and your fertility treatment costs are an eligible expense, consider tapping those accounts. There are differences to how FSAs and HSAs work, but in general, they are both pretax savings accounts typically offered through your employer for health expenditures.

You’ll be using your own money, but you’ll get a tax benefit in the process.

Mom and Dad

When it comes to fertility treatments, “your interests are aligned with your relatives’,” Boneparth says. If your parents are begging to become grandparents — or your grandparents are begging to become great-grandparents — consider asking for financial assistance. Your relatives can structure their financial assistance as a gift or loan, which you can repay with interest.

Of course, not every set of parents has the savings or the financial stability to help a child pay a five-figure medical cost. But if they do, and you’re comfortable asking, it’s worth a shot.

Financing Options Offered Through the Fertility Center

The fertility clinic or health care center you choose may have its own loan or financing options. “A lot of those fertility centers will have different loan options that I think tend to be more favorable than just going out and getting a personal loan,” Game says. “They’re structured for fertility in particular.”

As with any loan, carefully consider the interest rates, repayment schedule, penalties for missed or early payments and any other fine print.

A Personal Loan

Schneider opted for a personal loan through Lending Club. Other patients may consider applying through peer-to-peer lending marketplace Prosper or even their personal bank. Again, review the repayment terms, interest rates and penalties before signing onto a personal loan.

Retirement Accounts

Retirement accounts are another source of funding, but they shouldn’t be the first place you look for cash, experts say. Raiding your old-age fund comes with downsides. After all, any money withdrawn or borrowed from a retirement account will miss out on market growth. Also, depending on your strategy, you may owe penalties and fees.

Not all retirement accounts are created equally. Pulling from a Roth IRA is one of the better options, Game says, because you can take out contributions without paying a penalty.

Another viable option would be borrowing from your 401(k). Borrowers can take no more than $50,000 or 50% of their vested account balance, whichever is less. You’ll typically need to repay the loan within five years, and if you leave your job within that time, the outstanding balance will quickly become due.

Home Equity

A home equity loan or line of credit is a financing option for homeowners looking to cover fertility treatment costs by borrowing against their home. Again, it’s important to consider fees, interest and your ability to repay.

Remember that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act doesn’t allow for the deduction of interest from home equity loans unless they’re related to home building or improvements, so you’ll lose out on a previously available tax advantage.

Credit Card

This is a strategy for disciplined consumers with good credit, Boneparth says. If you can take out a new credit card with a 0% introductory rate and repay fertility treatment costs before that rate expires, this can be a legitimate strategy.

If you neglect to repay before the teaser rate expires, however, the interest rate, which is often higher than the rate on a personal loan, will kick in and swell the remaining balance well beyond what you would’ve otherwise paid.

Apply for a Grant

Consider applying for a grant or scholarship to help pay for fertility treatment costs. Eligibility for various grants may depend on household income, ethnic background or other criteria. Resolve: The National Fertility Association maintains a list of fertility grants and scholarships on its website.

Determine Your Cutoff Point

When considering these various payment methods, remember that while starting a family may be important to you, it can’t trump being able to pay your bills. After all, if you’re successful, this will be the beginning of the very expensive process of child rearing, so be thoughtful about what you can afford and what your financial cutoff is.

Says Game: “A lot of women, in particular, can get just so sucked up in ‘I have to have a baby right now,’ they overlook the daily, weekly, monthly impact on their finances of that payment.”

