Parsons to acquire radio tech contractor for $215 million

Engineering giant Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) continues to expand with its latest agreement to acquire QRC LLC from private equity…

Engineering giant Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) continues to expand with its latest agreement to acquire QRC LLC from private equity firm D.C. Capital Partners LLC for $215 million in cash.

This is Parsons’ first acquisition since filing its initial public offering at $27 a share in May and its third in the past 14 months. The Centreville-based company has adopted a strategy of acquiring high-growth, defense and intelligence companies with hardware and intellectual property that will offer new capabilities and boost profitability. Parsons acquired Chantilly-based government technology contractors OGSystems in January and Polaris Alpha in May 2018.

QRC, which is based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has a Gaithersburg office, designs and develops opening architecture radio frequency products and provides integrated solutions primarily for the federal government, military and law enforcement.

“Bringing QRC into the Parsons family complements our existing portfolio, increases our presence…