Oracle’s JEDI challenge defeated but analyst says Congress remains wild card

The Department of Defense scored a big victory Friday in its efforts to award a $10 billion cloud infrastructure contract, prevailing in the Court of Federal Claims against allegations that its acquisition unfairly favored one company. Senior Judge Eric Bruggink ruled against allegations made by Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) that the department’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract was crafted to favor Amazon Web Services, saying that because the Redwood City, California, technology company acknowledged that it didn’t meet the contract’s security requirements, that it couldn’t meet the gate criteria needed for judgment of its case. "We conclude as well that the contracting officer’s findings that an organizational conflict of interest does not exist and that individual conflicts of interest did not impact the procurement were not arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law," the ruling states. Oracle officials did…

