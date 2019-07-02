30 industrials 26657.46 down 59.97 or -0.22 percent 20 transportation 10421.13 down 84.80 or -0.81 percent 15 utilities 814.91 up 7.14 or 0.88 percent 65 stocks 8806.93 down 16.42 or -0.19 percent

30 industrials 26657.46 down 59.97 or -0.22 percent 20 transportation 10421.13 down 84.80 or -0.81 percent 15 utilities 814.91 up 7.14 or 0.88 percent 65 stocks 8806.93 down 16.42 or -0.19 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.