202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 12:06 pm 07/02/2019 12:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13125.43 down 2.25

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2566.04 down 16.77

NASDAQ: Composite 8075.23 down 15.93

Standard and Poors 500 2963.01 down 1.32

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!