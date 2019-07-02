30 industrials 26704.79 down 12.64 or -0.05 percent 20 transportation 10453.44 down 52.49 or -0.50 percent 15 utilities 815.58 up 7.81 or 0.97 percent 65 stocks 8824.09 up 0.74 or 0.01 percent

30 industrials 26704.79 down 12.64 or -0.05 percent 20 transportation 10453.44 down 52.49 or -0.50 percent 15 utilities 815.58 up 7.81 or 0.97 percent 65 stocks 8824.09 up 0.74 or 0.01 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.