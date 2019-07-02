202
By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 12:06 pm 07/02/2019 12:06pm
30 industrials 26704.79 down 12.64 or -0.05 percent

20 transportation 10453.44 down 52.49 or -0.50 percent

15 utilities 815.58 up 7.81 or 0.97 percent

65 stocks 8824.09 up 0.74 or 0.01 percent

