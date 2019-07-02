New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13140.61 up 12.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2571.19 down 11.62 NASDAQ: Composite 8093.74 up 2.58 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13140.61 up 12.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2571.19 down 11.62 NASDAQ: Composite 8093.74 up 2.58 Standard and Poors 500 2967.11 up 2.78 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.