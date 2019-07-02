202
By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 11:06 am 07/02/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 26737.24 up 19.81 or 0.07 percent

20 transportation 10500.88 down 5.05 or -0.05 percent

15 utilities 814.62 up 6.85 or 0.85 percent

65 stocks 8838.62 up 15.27 or 0.17 percent

