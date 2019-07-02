202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 10:37 am 07/02/2019 10:37am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13141.04 up 13.35

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.67 down 9.14

NASDAQ: Composite 8090.29 down 0.87

Standard and Poors 500 2967.62 up 3.29

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!