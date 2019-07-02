30 industrials 26734.42 up 16.99 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10508.90 up 2.97 or 0.03 percent 15 utilities 815.03 up 7.26 or 0.90 percent 65 stocks 8840.53 up 17.18 or 0.19 percent

30 industrials 26734.42 up 16.99 or 0.06 percent 20 transportation 10508.90 up 2.97 or 0.03 percent 15 utilities 815.03 up 7.26 or 0.90 percent 65 stocks 8840.53 up 17.18 or 0.19 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.