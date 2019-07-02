202
By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 10:06 am 07/02/2019 10:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13115.92 down 11.77

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2577.75 down 5.06

NASDAQ: Composite 8081.34 down 9.82

Standard and Poors 500 2961.14 down 3.19

