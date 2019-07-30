Old Line Bank director abruptly resigns ahead of WesBanco merger

Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) director Eric Hovde has resigned from both boards of the Bowie-based parent company and…

Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) director Eric Hovde has resigned from both boards of the Bowie-based parent company and bank ahead of its planned $500 million sale to Wheeling, West Virginia-based WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC), according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

“Effective immediately, I hereby resign as a Director from the Boards of Old Line Bancshares and Old Line Bank,” Hovde, who is also a major shareholder, wrote in a July 24 letter to Old Line Chairman Craig Clark and CEO Jim Cornelsen.

While he did not give a reason in his letter, the bank stated in a filing that “management believes that Mr. Hovde’s decision to resign from the Boards of Directors was driven at least in part by his unhappiness with certain aspects of the process by which the Company’s recently-announced Agreement and Plan of Merger with WesBanco, Inc., was negotiated and presented to the Boards of Directors for consideration.”

Hovde could not be reached for comment. Old Line Bank…