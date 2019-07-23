Old Line acquired by West Virginia bank in $500M deal

WesBanco Inc. has agreed to acquire Old Line Bancshares Inc. in a $500 million all-stock transaction that will push the…

The deal, the latest in a string of community bank acquisitions, comes more than a year after Bowie-based Old Line made a move into the Baltimore market by acquiring Columbia’s Bay Bancorp for $143.1 million. That acquisition catapulted Old Line to the third-largest community bank in Maryland.

Wheeling-based WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) will pick up Old Line’s $3.1 billion in assets, $2.4 billion in deposits and 37 offices across Maryland.

Under the deal, WesBanco will exchange shares of its common stock for all of the outstanding shares of Old Line (NASDAQ: OLBK) common stock. Old Line stockholders will receive 0.7844 of a share of WesBanco common stock for each share of Old Line common stock they own upon the closing of the merger. The deal is valued at roughly $500 million, or $29.22 per share, based on WesBanco’s closing stock price…