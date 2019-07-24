Octo Consulting Group acquires Phoenix-based software company

Reston-based IT contractor Octo Consulting Group Inc. has expanded its national presence with the acquisition of Phoenix-based software company Connexta…

Reston-based IT contractor Octo Consulting Group Inc. has expanded its national presence with the acquisition of Phoenix-based software company Connexta LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition comes a few months after Chevy Chase-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners LLC made an undisclosed investment in Octo to be used for strategic hirings, enhancing the company’s technological capabilities and future acquisitions.

Octo, founded in 2006, develops solutions for Agile software development, UI/UX, cloud, infrastructure, blockchain and other emerging technologies for federal agencies to modernize their infrastructures. Connexta’s capabilities will expand Octo’s open source and Agile software development, cloud engineering, data interoperability, geospatial intelligence and C4ISR offerings.

With the acquisition, Octo bolsters its existing client base in the intelligence community and the Department of Defense, particularly the Air Force. In addition…