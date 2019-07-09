Northrop CEO to assume additional role of chairman

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s board of directors has set the date for CEO Kathy Warden’s final transition as head of the…

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s board of directors has set the date for CEO Kathy Warden’s final transition as head of the defense contractor, Aug. 1.

That’s the day that Warden will become chair of the Falls Church company’s board of directors, taking over from former CEO Wes Bush, who is set to retire on July 31.

Northrop’s board announced that it elected Warden, who has served as CEO since Jan. 1, as its new chair on Tuesday, all but finalizing her role as the leader of the aerospace and defense giant.

“We are excited to have Kathy Warden assume the role of chairman. She has the full confidence of the board and our shareholders, customers and employees will greatly benefit from her leadership. Now is the right time for Kathy to assume the chairmanship of Northrop Grumman,” said Donald Felsinger, Northrop’s lead independent director, in a statement.

Bush has been board chair since 2011, a year after he became Northrop (NYSE: NOC) CEO. The transition plan to shift his duties…