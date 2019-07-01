New vision pitched for CIT site in Northern Virginia

Crimson Partners has floated plans to redevelop the Center for Innovative Technology campus straddling Fairfax and Loudoun counties, one of several Northern Virginia sites passed over for Amazon’s HQ2. The Middleburg developer has asked for…

Crimson Partners has floated plans to redevelop the Center for Innovative Technology campus straddling Fairfax and Loudoun counties, one of several Northern Virginia sites passed over for Amazon’s HQ2.

The Middleburg developer has asked for a pre-application conference with Loudoun County to discuss its plans for the site, envisioning a mixed-use community with 1.1 million square feet of office, 60,000 square feet of retail, a 250-key hotel and 1,120 residential units. Crimson is seeking the county’s guidance for how expensive and complicated the entitlement process will be for the nearly 26-acre site by the Silver Line’s planned Innovation Center station.

Crimson faces several variables in its pursuit of the site, most notably whether it will emerge as the winning bider for the property. Virginia has retained Divaris Real Estate to market the property at 2205-2214 Rock Hill Road for sale, with a July 22 deadline to submit. In Crimson’s request for a conference, representative Matthew…