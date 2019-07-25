New Georgetown restaurant plans to offer sushi on a stick

Georgetown residents may soon be able to eat a blend of Japanese, Malaysian, Chinese, Thai and Burmese barbecue along with…

“Everybody’s always like, ‘Oh, do you really want to name the restaurant Sticx?’” Myint said. “I mean, I just want to be playful. I’m gonna call it Sticx whether they like it or not, and people will expect to have sticks when they walk in.”

Sticx is expected to open this fall with a menu Myint created with the help of friend Yo Sangkhankaw. The restaurant is located at 1728 Wisconsin Ave. NW, less than a mile from Myint’s newly opened Bandoola Bowl — a southeast Asian salad shop he compared to Chopt or sweetgreen.

“There are places that sell yakitori, which is Japanese. There are Thai restaurants that will give you a couple satays…