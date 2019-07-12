Netflix, Inc. Earnings Preview: What to Expect From NFLX Stock

Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) stock is once again a top performer 2019, gaining nearly 40% year-to-date heading into the company's second-quarter earnings report on July 17 after the market close. Investors are expecting another quarter of impressive revenue and subscriber growth from Netflix, but analysts say cash flow and margins may be the keys to the stock's reaction. Wall Street analysts are expecting Netflix to report second-quarter earnings per share of 56 cents on revenue of $4.92 billion. That revenue number would represent 26% growth from a year ago. In addition, consensus estimates are calling for 5.2 million net paid subscriber additions, including 4.8 million net international additions. Netflix has previously guided for 5 million net additions and 4.7 million international additions. [7 Fast-Growing Brands for Long-Term Investors.]Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler says Netflix's subscription price hike in April likely created some subscriber growth noise in the second quarter, but any post-earnings weakness should be viewed as a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Bank of America is calling for second-quarter EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $4.95 billion, both ahead of consensus estimates. The firm is also forecasting global paid subscriber net additions of 5.1 million, slightly below consensus forecasts. "Commentary on Netflix's free cash flow and margin outlook is a swing factor for sentiment," Schindler says. In addition, new competition from AT&T ( T), Walt Disney Co. ( DIS) and others is a potential risk factor for Netflix investors in coming quarters. Investors will be…

Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) stock is once again a top performer 2019, gaining nearly 40% year-to-date heading into the company’s second-quarter earnings report on July 17 after the market close. Investors are expecting another quarter of impressive revenue and subscriber growth from Netflix, but analysts say cash flow and margins may be the keys to the stock’s reaction.

Wall Street analysts are expecting Netflix to report second-quarter earnings per share of 56 cents on revenue of $4.92 billion. That revenue number would represent 26% growth from a year ago.

In addition, consensus estimates are calling for 5.2 million net paid subscriber additions, including 4.8 million net international additions. Netflix has previously guided for 5 million net additions and 4.7 million international additions.

Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler says Netflix’s subscription price hike in April likely created some subscriber growth noise in the second quarter, but any post-earnings weakness should be viewed as a long-term buying opportunity for investors.

Bank of America is calling for second-quarter EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $4.95 billion, both ahead of consensus estimates. The firm is also forecasting global paid subscriber net additions of 5.1 million, slightly below consensus forecasts.

“Commentary on Netflix’s free cash flow and margin outlook is a swing factor for sentiment,” Schindler says.

In addition, new competition from AT&T ( T), Walt Disney Co. ( DIS) and others is a potential risk factor for Netflix investors in coming quarters. Investors will be watching closely for commentary from Netflix management about how the competition, particularly Disney+, will impact its guidance.

Schindler says Netflix investors shouldn’t be concerned about competitors.

“We do not see Disney/HBO as the competition and we expect, as has happened before, any price hike-driven increase in churn to be short-lived as consumers come back for Netflix’s content,” he says.

Nomura Instinet analyst Mark Kelley says concerns over Disney+ will likely trump Netflix’s earnings numbers in the near term.

“For NFLX, our focus remains on the competitive environment, but we don’t think the stock is going to move meaningfully in either direction until the company reports a post Disney+ launch quarter (early next year),” Kelley says.

Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $450 price target for Netflix. Nomura Instinet has a “neutral” rating and $320 target for NFLX stock.

