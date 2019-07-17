Nestle unveils new KitKat bar even as it’s the target of ire for two senators

The same day that food manufacturer Nestle SA, which keeps its U.S. office in Rosslyn, announced a new KitKat chocolate bar made without refined sugar, it also was the subject of a blistering letter by U.S. senators demanding more federal action to combat alleged child labor and calling out some of the country's biggest chocolatiers. The letter, sent Tuesday by Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Ron Wyden of Oregon, demanded that Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan "enforce existing law and investigate and block any cocoa imports produced with forced child labor." The senators named Nestle SA, The Hersey Co. (NYSE: HSY) and another locally based giant, McLean-based Mars Inc., as companies that agreed to stop using child labor by 2005. Their letter was spurred by an extensive Washington Post article in June that delved into child labor practices in West Africa in the supply chains of chocolate makers. When asked to comment on the letter, a Nestle spokesman…

