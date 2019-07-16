NCI taps former ASRC Federal, SAIC exec as new CFO

Amid its recent spate of partnerships with artificial intelligence companies, NCI Information Systems Inc. has picked up a new chief financial officer the company says has a background in mergers and acquisitions. Executives at the Reston-based government IT contractor announced Tuesday the company had hired Chuck Hicks as CFO, executive vice president and treasurer. Hicks comes to NCI from commercial real estate firm Cresa Global Inc., where he also served as CFO, and has also had tours at technology contractors like ASRC Federal Holding Corp. and Science Applications International Corp. in business and finance roles. “Chuck is a well-known change agent and a highly respected finance/business leader in the GovCon market,” said NCI President and CEO Paul Dillahay in a statement. “He has a stellar track record of driving financial operational excellence and will be integral in helping shape our decision making as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.” Hicks — who…

