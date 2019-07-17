National Ice Cream Day 2019: Where to Get Free or Discounted Treats

National Ice Cream Day is observed on the third Sunday in July each year since President Ronald Reagan declared the…

National Ice Cream Day is observed on the third Sunday in July each year since President Ronald Reagan declared the food holiday in 1984. Lucky for you, that means many ice cream shops and restaurants are offering free or discounted desserts Sunday, July 21.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with deals and discounts on ice cream and other treats from these retailers:

— Carvel

— Cold Stone Creamery

— Baskin Robbins

— Yogurtland

— Godiva

— Dippin’ Dots

— McDonald’s

— Marble Slab Creamery

— Johnny Rockets

— Graeter’s

— Uniqlo

— GoPuff

— PetSmart

Carvel

Unfortunately, Carvel won’t be handing out its famous ice cream cakes for free this holiday, but the chain is offering a buy one, get one free deal on any size cup or cone of soft serve ice cream. Plus, if you can’t make it on Sunday, Carvel has an ongoing promotion offering buy one, get one free sundaes every Wednesday.

Cold Stone Creamery

Dreaming of mix-ins? Head over to one of the nearly 1,500 Cold Stone Creamery locations to redeem the chain’s buy one, get one free promotion. Indulge in freshly made ice cream with your choice of mix-ins such as brownie chunks or strawberries. You must join My Cold Stone Club Rewards by July 20 to get the deal.

Baskin Robbins

Why get a scoop when you can take home a whole tub? At Baskin Robbins locations, you can score two packed quarts for $7.99. But if you don’t feel like leaving your house, you can get a free scoop with delivery orders over $10 on DoorDash with code FREESCOOP. Additionally, when you download the Baskin Robbins app and register as a new user, you can score a scoop for free any time.

Yogurtland

Though National Frozen Yogurt Day was back in February, frozen yogurt chain Yogurtland is joining the ice cream celebrations this weekend. On Sunday, you can buy one customized frozen treat and get one free.

Godiva

If the only thing you like more than ice cream is chocolate ice cream, you’ll want to visit a Godiva cafe this weekend. At over 100 locations throughout the U.S., you can buy one, get one 50% off on all soft serves and parfaits Sunday.

Dippin’ Dots

Love those tiny ice cream spheres? Dippin’ Dots is serving free mini cups of its iconic flash-frozen ice cream for two hours at participating locations. The giveaway window may vary based on the store, so be sure to check ahead of time.

Marble Slab Creamery

At Marble Slab Creamery, you can get a free small cup or cone with unlimited mix-ins when you purchase any Majestic Shake throughout the rest of July, which is National Ice Cream Month. The offer is valid from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Johnny Rockets

Slip on your penny loafers and visit a Johnny Rockets restaurant on Sunday for a free milkshake with any entree purchase.

Graeter’s

This Ohio-based creamery uses a one-of-a-kind French pot process to make its small-batch ice cream. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day as well as its 149th birthday, Graeter’s is serving single scoop cones for $1.49 this Sunday at its 55 locations throughout the Midwest.

Uniqlo

No, this clothing retailer isn’t converting to an ice cream shop. But the Japanese brand is partnering with My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Sunday to bring free mochi ice cream to participating Uniqlo stores in select cities across the country. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21.

GoPuff

The convenience store delivery app is offering a free pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream with any $20 purchase. GoPuff is currently available in 90 cities throughout the United States.

PetSmart

If your furry friend wants to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, visit a PetSmart PetsHotel location on Saturday, July 20 or Sunday, July 21. Your dog can enjoy a free dog-safe ice cream treat.

