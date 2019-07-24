More details emerge on Kaiser Permanente’s Woodbridge hub

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States will open its Woodbridge medical center in 2021, four years after it first sought…

The 24/7 center will serve as one of the group’s seven Greater Washington hubs, according to Wednesday announcement from the Rockville-based company, an affiliate of health care giant Kaiser Permanente Inc. The 241,357-square-foot, five-story facility at 13285 Minnieville Road will provide primary care and specialty services.

Specifically, the more than $200 million project will offer behavioral health, specialty care, pharmacy and lab services, in addition to telehealth with the network’s doctors based at this site. It will also have a multidisciplinary cancer care and a comprehensive women and maternal health program, said Kim Horn, Kaiser’s regional president, in a statement.

About 450 employees and physicians will work out of this location, which sits in Kaiser’s Northern Virginia service area — comprising…