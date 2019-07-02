Monument Realty to develop nearly 900 apartments on adjacent NoMa parcels

Monument Realty has scored the chance to develop a District-owned site in NoMa, fresh off an earlier move to buy the parcel next door.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that her administration selected the team of Monument, Morningstar Community Development, The May Firm and Community Housing Partners over several other competitors to develop the 1-acre lot at 2 Patterson St. NE.

The group is planning to build a 13-story building on the site with 577 apartments, ranging in size from studios to four-bedroom units. They plan to set aside 325 of those homes to be affordable to people of more modest means – 195 will be designated for people making less than 50% of the area median income (equivalent to about $58,600 for a family of four) while 130 will be affordable for people at 80% of AMI, or up to $140,650 for a four-person household.

The development will also include 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, 4,500 square feet of community space and a public park. Monument and its…