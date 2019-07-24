Montgomery County loosens rules on ‘granny flats’

Montgomery County signed off Tuesday on plans to loosen restrictions on auxiliary dwelling units, sometimes called “granny flats.” The county…

Montgomery County signed off Tuesday on plans to loosen restrictions on auxiliary dwelling units, sometimes called “granny flats.”

The county council unanimously approved the zoning changes, despite pushback from some residents who suggested the sanctioning of new units would contribute to school overcrowding and traffic congestion, and be a detriment to neighborhood character, according to The Washington Post.

A petition opposing the changes with more than 1,100 signatures was submitted to the council last week, according to the report.

The changes will allow apartments in attached and detached structures in zones where the minimum lot size is 6,000 to 20,000 square feet. The units will be limited to 10% of a lot’s area and less than 1,200 square feet.

The owners of the accessory units are required to provide a parking space, unless they are within one mile of a transit rail station, including the future Purple Line.

County Planning Director Gwen Wright told Bethesda Magazine…