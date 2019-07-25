Minneapolis financial advisory makes entry into Washington-Baltimore region

Minneapolis-based Wealth Enhancement Group has acquired Planning Solutions Group LLC, an independent financial adviser based in Fulton, Maryland. Terms of…

Minneapolis-based Wealth Enhancement Group has acquired Planning Solutions Group LLC, an independent financial adviser based in Fulton, Maryland.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition gives Wealth Enhancement Group, which oversees $11.8 billion in client assets, entry in the Baltimore-Washington market. It is the group’s 12th acquisition since 2013.

Planning Solutions Group, led by Managing Partner Robert Carson, manages more than $1.3 billion in combined client assets. Its location in Howard County is equidistant to downtown D.C. and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Carson is taking a new role as senior vice president and financial adviser at Wealth Enhancement.

Planning Solutions Group was previously affiliated with Triad Advisors, an entrepreneurial broker with more than 450 advisers nationwide.