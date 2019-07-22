Metro looks to kill the dreaded ‘turnbacks’ for good

Red Line travel hasn’t been the same since Metro ended the Grosvenor-Strathmore station “turnback” in December — it’s been a…

Red Line travel hasn’t been the same since Metro ended the Grosvenor-Strathmore station “turnback” in December — it’s been a lot better, according to new data from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Train on-time performance has improved, ridership has gone up and passengers have more elbow room, WMATA announced Monday. Parking at Metro stations west of Grosvenor has also increased between 6% to 9%

Now the agency’s 2020 budget includes $5.6 million in funding to permanently kill both Red Line turnbacks — $2.5 million to pay for the Grosvenor route and $3.1 million for the Silver Spring route. Though, the Metro board will still need to vote, later this week, to continue to eliminate the Grosvenor turnback.

According to the numbers from WMATA, Red Line trains hit their on-time target about 91% of the time during the first six months of this year without the Grosvenor turnbacks. That’s about 3% better than when Red Line trains were turning back at Grosvenor during…