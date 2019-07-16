Metro fills out team to design, build new D.C. headquarters

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has filled out the development team that will bring its new D.C. headquarters to life. Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners was named WMATA’s development partner for the 300 Seventh St. SW project, per a release, while Gilbane Building Co. and Studios Architecture have been selected as the design-build team. The Washington Business Journal previously identified Studios Architecture as the design lead. WMATA acquired the 150,000-square-foot 300 Seventh in November for $51.3 million. It is key to Metro’s consolidation program, under which it expects to save $130 million over 20 years by reducing its office footprint and dispersing some 3,000 employees across three main office buildings in D.C., Alexandria and New Carrollton. Under the concept, the building’s precast facade and windows will be removed and replaced with a high-performance curtain wall largely made of glass. Three floors, 20,000 square feet each, will be added — all…

