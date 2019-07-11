Members of Congress pushing for memorial to honor fallen journalists

The Newseum's pending closure may signal a fading tribute to journalism in the nation's capital. But some U.S. senators are stepping up to make sure that isn't the case. This past week, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, became the seventh member of Congress to cosponsor a bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, for a privately funded memorial honoring fallen journalists, broadcasters and photographers. The legislation would authorize the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to build a memorial on federal land in D.C. A nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club has already raised about $300,000 toward the effort. Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island are also co-sponsoring the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act. The legislation was introduced just days after the anniversary of…

The Newseum’s pending closure may signal a fading tribute to journalism in the nation’s capital. But some U.S. senators are stepping up to make sure that isn’t the case.

This past week, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, became the seventh member of Congress to cosponsor a bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, for a privately funded memorial honoring fallen journalists, broadcasters and photographers.

The legislation would authorize the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to build a memorial on federal land in D.C. A nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club has already raised about $300,000 toward the effort.

Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island are also co-sponsoring the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act.

The legislation was introduced just days after the anniversary of…